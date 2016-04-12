MILAN, April 12 The board of Telecom Italia has proposed introducing a special bonus scheme for its new chief executive and some key managers should the phone group's performance exceed targets set out in its latest business plan.

According to a statement on Tuesday, it also proposed cutting the number of board directors to 16 from 17 after last month's resignation of former Chief Executive Marco Patuano, who left the company after what sources said were disagreements over strategy with top shareholder Vivendi.

Both proposals will be put to a shareholder vote for approval. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)