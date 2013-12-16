PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN Dec 16 Findim Group, a rebel investor in Telecom Italia which wants the board of the company revoked at a shareholder meeting this week, on Monday submitted its slate of five candidates to take over as directors.
Findim, headed by businessman Marco Fossati, owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia and is the company's third biggest shareholder after U.S. fund BlackRock increased its stake to 7.8 percent.
The list it submitted for the board includes Vito Gamberale, head of investment fund F2i, and Franco Lombardi, head of retail Telecom Italia shareholders group ASATI.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.