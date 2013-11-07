MILAN Nov 7 Debt-laden Italian operator Telecom Italia said on Thursday it was launching a mandatory convertible bond of up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion).

The bond is expected to pay a coupon of between 5.75 percent and 6.50 percent per year. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)