Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 7 Debt-laden Italian operator Telecom Italia said on Thursday it was launching a mandatory convertible bond of up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion).
The bond is expected to pay a coupon of between 5.75 percent and 6.50 percent per year. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)