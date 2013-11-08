MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia said on Friday it had placed a 1.3 billion euro 6.15 percent fixed-rate guaranteed subordinated mandatory convertible bond due November 2016.

Telecom Italia said late on Thursday it aimed to raise around 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) through the bond issue and asset sales to stave off a credit rating downgrade and strengthen operations in Italy and Brazil.

The bond is convertible to ordinary Telecom Italia shares. The company did not issue a bond convertible to savings shares, as planned, because of strong demand for the bond convertible to ordinary shares, the company said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Cowell)