MILAN Jan 21 Phone group Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it had increased the size of a buyback of bonds to 810 million euros ($939 million) from 600 million euros, as part of its plans to refinance itself at lower interest rates.

The company also priced the buyback of the four different types of securities involved in the operation and which mature in 2015, 2106, Jan 2017 and Sept 2017. ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)