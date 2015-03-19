MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had launched the offering of unsecured equity-linked bonds for up to 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to qualified institutional investors.

The Italian phone group also said it will convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholder approval for a capital increase meant to serve the bond conversion. ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)