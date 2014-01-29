Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Jan 29 Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it had decided to redeem ahead of time an outstanding hybrid bond worth 750 million euros ($1.02 billion).
The bond, issued a year ago, was due in 2073.
($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)