MILAN Jan 13 Italian phone company Telecom Italia has set the maximum amount of a buyback of bonds at 600 million euros ($708 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia announced the bond repurchase plan on Monday along with the issue of new debt in a move to refinance its debt at lower interest rates.

The bond buyback ends on Jan. 20.

($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)