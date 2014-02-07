MILAN Feb 7 Telecom Italia denied on Friday media speculation it was in talks to merge its unit TIM Brasil with Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT.

"(There are) no ongoing talks over a possible GVT deal," a spokesman for the Italian phone group said in response to a report in Brazilian media. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)