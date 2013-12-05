Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 5 Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati, who is seeking to remove the company's board at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 20, said the solution to a ruling in Brazil "cannot and must not be the forced sale" of the Italian company's TIM unit in the country.
On Wednesday Brazilian regulator Cade ruled Telefonica , which jointly controls Telecom Italia together with three Italian investors, must exit its direct and indirect stake in TIM or seek a new partner for its Brazilian Vivo mobile phone unit.
In a statement from his Findim holding company, Fossati called for Italian authorities to "recognise" that holding company Telco de-facto controls Telecom Italia.
Telefonica and Italy's Assicurazioni Generali, Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo have a 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia through investment vehicle Telco.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)