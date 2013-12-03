BRIEF-Cognizant acquires Japan-based Brilliant Service
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
BRASILIA Dec 3 Telecom Italia is not carrying out any formal or informal process at the moment to sell its Brazilian affiliate TIM Participacoes, TIM's Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.
* Says Joe Kozar, a major shareholder in Isign, will be taking on role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: