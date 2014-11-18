ROME Nov 18 Telecom Italia will discuss its options in Brazil at a board meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

On Nov. 11, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the board of Telecom Italia could meet this week to discuss possible M&A operations in Brazil, where the Italian group controls mobile operator TIM Participacoes.

One of the sources said among the operations that could be examined was a tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi . (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Stephen Jewkes)