Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Jan 16 Telecom Italia said on Thursday there were no plans or talks under way for a possible sale of its TIM Brasil unit.
In a statement after a board meeting, the Italian phone company said any extraordinary operation regarding its stake in the Brazilian company would follow so-called related party procedures.
Such a procedure, which envisages a review by independent directors, will be examined at a board meeting on Feb. 6, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)