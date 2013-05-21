BRIEF-Tangoe announces suspension of trading from Nasdaq
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
MILAN May 21 Telecom Italia denied on Tuesday that a company break-up was under consideration.
"Telecom Italia points out that speculations about a possible break-up are groundless," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.
Earlier on Tuesday three sources told Reuters the Italian phone company was mulling a spinoff of its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board.
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.