MILAN Oct 19 Telecom Italia has dropped its request for immediate suspension of the tender process for the rollout of broadband in economically disadvantaged areas in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The request will, however, still be discussed at a court hearing set for the end of January, the source added.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Paola Arosio)