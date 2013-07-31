Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, July 31 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday discussion of a capital increase at its board meeting on Thursday was not on the agenda.
"The company clarifies that the discussion of a capital increase is not an item on the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 1," it said in a statement.
An unsourced report in newspaper Il Messaggero said on Wednesday Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe was mulling a cash call to help cope with financial difficulties. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)