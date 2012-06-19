ROME, June 19 Italian state-backed holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Tuesday it was not aware of reported Telecom Italia plans to spin off its fixed line network as part of efforts to develop broadband access in Italy.

"CDP is not aware of the hypothesis reported by the press," CDP said in a statement.

Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday that Telecom Italia was working on plan to spin off its wholesale access network worth 12-15 billion euros.

The report said CDP-controlled fund Fondo Strategico could inject 3 billion euros in the network in an initiative that could be joined also by Milan broadband company Metroweb.

Under the reported plan, Telecom Italia would retain control of the asset.

In a statement, Telecom Italia called the report as "groundless". (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)