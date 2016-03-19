Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, March 19 Flavio Cattaneo, currently CEO of Italian railway firm NTV, is favourite to become Telecom Italia's new chief executive after the resignation of Marco Patuano, four sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
Cattaneo is already a board member at Telecom Italia. Three sources familiar with the situation had earlier said that Patuano has submitted his resignation.
