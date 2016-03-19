MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia's chief executive Marco Patuano has submitted his resignation, three sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

A fourth source said Patuano's resignation would be formalised within the next two to three days.

Two of the sources said the rest of the board would remain in place and Chairman Giuseppe Recchi will stand in as CEO until a replacement for Patuano is found.

There were media reports earlier this month that Patuano might leave, following pressure for a restructuring of the Italian company from its top shareholder, French media group Vivendi.

