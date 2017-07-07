* Row focuses on state broadband tenders in rural areas
* CEO Cattaneo won praise for turnaround of TIM
* Vivendi frets about fallout from row with minister
* Italian minister says plans to meet TIM's CEO
By Stephen Jewkes, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN/PARIS, July 7 Telecom Italia's top
shareholder Vivendi has asked the Italian firm's CEO to ease up
in a row with Rome that threatens a breakdown in relations
between the former state monopoly and government over the
rollout of ultrafast broadband, sources close to the matter
said.
Flavio Cattaneo took over as chief executive at Telecom
Italia (TIM) a little more than a year ago, earning
praise from France's Vivendi and other investors for
cutting costs at the heavily indebted firm.
But in recent weeks Cattaneo has engaged in a heated
exchange with Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and other
government officials over the ultrafast broadband rollout across
Italy, ruffling feathers at Vivendi.
"There is a problem, a real one," a source close to the
matter told Reuters. "Either TIM continues with Cattaneo, but in
a different way, or it will have to be someone else."
The source said discussions were ongoing to figure out the
best solution.
Several managers at Vivendi, including CEO Arnaud de
Puyfontaine, told Cattaneo to soften his tone, stressing it was
Vivendi, the top investor with a 24 percent stake, that was
driving policy at the Italian firm, another person added.
"Flavio is like a thoroughbred that is difficult to tame,"
the second source said. "He must understand that Vivendi now has
a say on every subject."
TIM strongly denied any tension between its CEO and Vivendi.
The French media giant also denied any tension with Cattaneo.
The 54-year old manager was appointed last year after his
predecessor resigned over strategy clashes with Vivendi.
The French firm backed Cattaneo's promotion to CEO from
board member, but "that does not give him a blank check", one of
the people said.
TIM has been at loggerheads with Rome over rolling out
superfast Internet in so-called non-economically viable areas.
The government says TIM undermined the state tender process
by going back on its word not to invest in broadband in the
rural and sparsely populated areas.
In a parliamentary hearing last week, Cattaneo said TIM
would not be involved in the tenders because of the way the
government handled the process.
"If they are already constructed in an ad hoc way, there's
no point wasting time," the CEO said in comments that the
industry minister called "serious and unacceptable".
The minister also said he would meet Cattaneo to discuss the
issue, although sources said no date had been set.
This week, Italy's antitrust watchdog launched an inquiry to
see if TIM had tried to obstruct the tender process.
Souring relations between TIM and Rome took a turn for the
worse last year when the government, keen to bring ultrafast
Internet to all Italians to boost growth, drafted in
state-controlled utility Enel to help with the
broadband rollout after claiming TIM was dragging its feet.
TIM's decision not to invest in areas where it said it could
not guarantee a return on its investment forced Rome to step in
with state subsidised tenders.
But in March TIM said it would invest its own money in some
of those areas, arguing the market had changed. This shift
angered Rome, which claimed it undermined the state tenders.
Vivendi, which plans to use Italy to build a southern
European media empire, has supported TIM's acceleration of the
broadband rollout. It has also backed aggressive cost cutting.
But the French, already under scrutiny for their growing
influence over Italy Inc, do not want to antagonise the
government any further, several sources said.
The group, led by tycoon Vincent Bollore, is also aware of
growing political pressure to put TIM's copper network - a key
source of revenue - back into state hands.
"Cattaneo has an A side that Vivendi likes and a B one that
Vivendi likes less," one of the people said. "Vivendi is getting
tired of having to clarify things with him so frequently ... now
Vivendi wants action, not words."
Other investors remain on the fence for now, saying Cattaneo
has been the driver behind TIM's turnaround.
"We like Cattaneo who's been crucial to getting TIM's costs
in order and finally kick-starting the turnaround," said Tommaso
Iaquinta, the CEO of New York-based Once Capital Management.
"Obviously we are watching how the fallout with the
government unfolds and whether it will impact TIM."
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Danilo Masoni and
Paola Arosio; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edmund
Blair)