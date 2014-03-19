Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, March 19 Telecom Italia's second-largest shareholder Marco Fossati has proposed veteran Italian business executive Vito Gamberale as chairman of the phone group's new board.
Fossati's holding company Findim said in a statement on Wednesday that Gamberale, currently CEO of infrastructure fund F2i, helped draw up a plan to develop Telecom Italia in Italy and abroad.
The statement said the plan will be presented to investors during a road show in the coming weeks.
The proposal of Gamberale is an alternative to the candidate put forward by Telco, Telecom Italia's largest investor.
Telecom Italia shareholders meet on April 16 to name a new board as the three-year term of the current one is due to expire. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)