MILAN May 5 Telecom Italia confirmed
Giuseppe Recchi in his position as executive chairman and the
chief executive of top shareholder Vivendi as his
deputy, Italy's biggest phone group said in a statement on
Friday.
The appointments come a day after the French media group
tightened its grip on Telecom Italia by appointing 10 directors
out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.
Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, had
put its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine top of its list of candidates
for Telecom Italia's board, which in Italy usually indicates the
proposed chairman.
However, three sources close to the matter had told Reuters
that Recchi would likely be confirmed in the job for now as
Vivendi waited for a European ruling on its sway over Telecom
Italia.
