ROME, July 16 Telecom Italia wants the domestic regulatory framework to be in line with guidelines set by European authorities to go ahead with the planned separation of its fixed line network, its chairman said on Tuesday.

"We believe in the project and we want to go ahead with it but the spin-off has been decided with the European framework in mind. We want to be sure that the rules that apply are the ones set by Brussels," Chairman Franco Bernabe said on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

Bernabe said he was "optimistic" about the outcome of a regulatory review in Italy.

Shares in Telecom Italia fell to a record low on Tuesday following the company's decision to put the spin-off of its network on hold in a row with the local regulator over tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)