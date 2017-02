MILAN Nov 11 Telecom Italia does not expect current market turbulence to boost the average cost of its debt, the group's chief financial officer told journalists on Friday.

Italy's biggest telecoms operator has an adjusted net debt of around 30 billion euros.

The CFO explained that refinancing only affected a small part of Telecom Italia's debt.

He added that the real problem in the current market phase was actual access to debt markets. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Rebaudo)