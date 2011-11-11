MILAN Nov 11 The executive chairman of Telecom Italia said on Friday the dividend policy of Italy's biggest telecoms operator was unchanged, adding he did not expect a new government in Italy to further depress the austerity-hit domestic economy.

"I think we are on track to deliver our targets, nothing has changed, also in terms of our dividend policy," Franco Bernabe said in answer to a question from an analyst during a conference call.

A slight improvement in Telecom Italia's position on its fiercely competitive home turf helped boost nine month earnings.

Bernabe said consumer spending in the telecoms sector was showing resilience while businesses were becoming more selective, as the euro zone debt crisis engulfs Italy, hurting its economy.

He said he did not expect more growth-damaging measures from a new government which should be appointed soon.

"Definitively what we really need is growth and I don't think the new government will adopt depressionary measures," he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)