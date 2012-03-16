BRUSSELS, March 16 The European Commission said on Friday it had asked the Italian government for information about its plans to unbundle maintenance costs from monthly fees applied by telecoms firms to check their compatibility with European Union rules.

Italy's government wants to introduce the step towards liberalising the telecommunications market as part of measures aimed at cutting bureaucracy, but it has sparked protests from Telecom Italia SpA and concerns it will dent earnings.

European telecoms industry lobby ETNO had sent a letter to EU Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes, saying the rule did not respect the European regulatory framework, and it called on the commission to take urgent action.

The commission said on Friday it sent a letter to the Italian government requesting details such as which operators would be affected by the change and how it might influence the national telecoms authority.

"A national legislative provision which would restrict the decision-making authority of the national regulatory authority would be incompatible with the EU telecoms rules," the commission said in a statement.

It said the letter was not a formal notice of an official infringement procedure.

Italy's government won a confidence vote last week on its plans to cut red tape, and the package now moves to the Senate for final approval. (Writing by Catherine Hornby)