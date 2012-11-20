Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 20 Italian infrastructure fund F2i is not interested in taking a stake in Telco, the vehicle controlling Telecom Italia, an F2i spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday in an email message.
"The news that was published is groundless," said the spokesperson denying a report published by Italy's daily la Repubblica on its website saying F2i was considering offering between 500 and 750 million euros for a stake in Telco.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)