By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Sept 14 Telecom Italia's chief executive said the idea of spinning off its fixed-line network had become "interesting" and that talks with a state-backed financing body over joint broadband projects were under way.

"There is a dialogue that continues," Marco Patuano said on Friday on the sidelines of an event.

"The possible separation of the access network into another company is an option that both (Telecom and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) are looking at with interest."

In April, Telecom Italia first suggested a separation of the network, its most precious asset and valued at an estimated 9-15 billion euros ($11.6-$19.4 billion). Such a move would set a precedent in Europe.

It could help Telecom Italia cut its debt mountain and speed the development of fast broadband, an area where Italy has lagged other European countries, dragging on economic growth.

The change in tone came just after Telecom Italia signed a deal with Swisscom's unit Fastweb to develop new generation fibre optic networks to help expand fast broadband services in Italy.

TECHNICAL STANDARDS STANDOFF

The deal with Fastweb could help overcome a standoff over the technical standards expected to underpin fast broadband.

Fastweb has adopted so-called FTTCab (fibre-to-the-cabinet) architecture, which Telecom Italia endorses, and will use parts of Telecom Italia's existing copper network to link its fibre optic network to homes.

The agreement allows the two to share the cost of infrastructure development, following Fastweb's announcement on Thursday that it would invest 400 million euros by 2016 to bring fast internet connections to 20 percent of Italian homes.

Italy, where only 52 percent of households have a broadband connection, needs to invest up to 24 billion euros in the decade to 2020 to meet digital development targets set by the European Commission, according to data from the European Investment Bank.

Fastweb had previously been linked to the CDP-backed Metroweb group which aims to bring fibre-optic access to 30 Italian cities and had opted for a rival standard called FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) which bypasses the existing copper wire network altogether.

That technology, which uses pure fibre-optic cables throughout, is considered potentially superior but much more expensive. It allows greater competition among operators using the infrastructure, has been endorsed by mobile phone operators Vodafone Italia and Wind.

Patuano said the deal with Fastweb was open to other operators to join, adding that the different standards embraced by Telecom Italian and Metroweb could be combined.