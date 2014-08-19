MILAN Aug 19 Telecom Italia will hold
a board meeting next week to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi
SA's Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, a source close to
the matter said on Tuesday.
"Certainly nothing will happen this week," the source said,
adding the board would be held next week, most likely on
Wednesday, Aug. 27.
Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment.
Last week Telecom Italia confirmed its interest in acquiring
GVT, challenging a 6.7 billion euro ($9 billion) bid by Spain's
Telefonica SA.
Sources have told Reuters the Italian group is looking at a
tie-up of its Brazilian unit TIM Participações SA and
GVT in a deal that could involve Vivendi taking a stake in
Telecom itself.
Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7 billion euros
to outbid Telefonica, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, adding
Vivendi would get a 20 percent stake in the Italian incumbent.
On Monday a source told Reuters Telefonica - Telecom
Italia's single biggest shareholder and its rival on the
Brazilian market - would offer Vivendi a television
content-sharing deal alongside its bid for GVT, taking its
overall offer to around 7 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7488 euro)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by David Holmes)