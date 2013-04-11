MILAN, April 11 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had set up a panel to verify the company's interest in a possible merger with Hutchison Whampoa's Italian mobile phone unit 3 Italia following preliminary contacts with the Hong Kong group.

In a statement Telecom Italia said Hutchison Whampoa has set as a condition for the merger it buying a further stake in Telecom Italia in order to become the group's leading shareholder.

Telecom Italia also said it had mandated its management to study the operational feasibility of a spin off of its fixed-line network. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)