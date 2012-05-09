MILAN May 9 Italy's biggest telecom operator
Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it would kick off the
sale of its media activities held by its television unit Telecom
Italia Media, a move that could help cut its debt.
In a statement Telecom said its core earnings in the first
three months grew 1.2 percent to 2.963 billion euros ($3.83
billion), matching analysts' expectations, helped by an
improvement in domestic revenue trends and growth in its Brazil
and Argentinian units.
Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said debt reduction
continued as planned.
The company confirmed its targets for core earnings and net
debt for 2012.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
