MILAN Aug 2 Shares in Italy's biggest telecoms company Telecom Italia rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported that first-half core profits fell but reassured investors on its dividend policy.

"Recent bond issues contributed to maintaining a liquidity margin to cover our debt maturity until 2014," the company's chariman said on Wednesday, adding that results ensured "the sustainability of the dividend policy."

The company posted on Wednesday a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core earnings, missing expectations, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)