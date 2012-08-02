BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
MILAN Aug 2 Shares in Italy's biggest telecoms company Telecom Italia rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported that first-half core profits fell but reassured investors on its dividend policy.
"Recent bond issues contributed to maintaining a liquidity margin to cover our debt maturity until 2014," the company's chariman said on Wednesday, adding that results ensured "the sustainability of the dividend policy."
The company posted on Wednesday a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core earnings, missing expectations, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - P resident Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract