Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
MILAN Dec 16 Telecom Italia said on Monday it had not received any information from U.S. money manager BlackRock regarding an increase in its stake in the Italian telecoms group to 10.14 percent, as shown by U.S. regulatory filings.
The phone company said it had asked for clarifications, including by submitting a formal request on Dec. 14, but had received no answer so far.
Telecom Italia said BlackRock had not submitted as of Dec. 13 any communications that would entitle it to vote at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 20, but added there was still time to do so until before the start of the meeting.
If confirmed, the 10.1 stake would make BlackRock the second biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia after holding company Telco, and give it a potentially pivotal role in Friday's shareholder vote on whether to oust the board of the Italian company.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.