MILAN Oct 6 Telecom Italia does not
need a capital increase as Italy's biggest telecom operator can
face the cost of its 1.2 billion euro bid for fourth generation
mobile licences, its executive chairman told a newspaper on
Thursday.
Asked in an interview with business daily Il Sole 24 Ore if
the group's small shareholders' association Asati was right to
ask the debt-laden group to raise 5 billion euros in fresh cash,
Franco Bernabe said: "We don't need any capital increase."
"The investments will be spread over five years and Telecom
has the resources necessary to face the cost of the frequencies
and invest in the development of the network," he added.
Bernabe also said the outcome of the 4G licence auction had
shown that there was no room for four mobile operators in the
Italian market, which should be rationalised.
The auction, which closed last Thursday, raised a total of
around 3.95 billion euros, a source close to the situation told
Reuters.
Operator 3 Italia took part but was not successful
in the 800 MHz band, unlike the other three contenders Telecom
Italia, Vodafone and Wind.
However, Bernabe said Telecom Italia was not targeting 3
Italia.
"We have no ambitions on 3," he said.
