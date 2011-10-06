MILAN Oct 6 Telecom Italia does not need a capital increase as Italy's biggest telecom operator can face the cost of its 1.2 billion euro bid for fourth generation mobile licences, its executive chairman told a newspaper on Thursday.

Asked in an interview with business daily Il Sole 24 Ore if the group's small shareholders' association Asati was right to ask the debt-laden group to raise 5 billion euros in fresh cash, Franco Bernabe said: "We don't need any capital increase."

"The investments will be spread over five years and Telecom has the resources necessary to face the cost of the frequencies and invest in the development of the network," he added.

Bernabe also said the outcome of the 4G licence auction had shown that there was no room for four mobile operators in the Italian market, which should be rationalised.

The auction, which closed last Thursday, raised a total of around 3.95 billion euros, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

Operator 3 Italia took part but was not successful in the 800 MHz band, unlike the other three contenders Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Wind.

However, Bernabe said Telecom Italia was not targeting 3 Italia.

"We have no ambitions on 3," he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)