BARCELONA Nov 17 Telecom Italia
expects its domestic market to be slightly weaker in 2012 as
consumers absorb the impact of austerity measures, the group's
chief operating officer said on Thursday.
Asked what he expected for 2012, Marco Patuano said the
market would be slightly lower, when excluding the impact of
regulatory cuts, as some consumers hunt cheaper deals.
"It (the telecoms market) seems to be less exposed to
volatility because people are not reducing their total
expenditure," he said.
"Traditional services, voice and SMS are considered a
commodity and the willingness to pay for those commodities is
decreasing. On the other side there is a huge demand for mobile
broadband.
"I think close to stability is a little bit optimistic, I
would prefer to say a light decrease for 2012, excluding MTRs
(regulatory cuts), something in the region of between minus 1
and minus 2.
"Coming to Telecom Italia we are on the right track."
