MILAN Jan 24 Telecom Italia is mulling a dividend cut, its chairman Franco Bernabe told the phone company's board last week, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday in an unsourced story.

The paper also said Telco, the vehicle that controls Telecom Italia, was planning to issue a 3.4 billion euro ($4.4 billion)bond in February to finance debt expiring this year.

The bond would be subscribed by Telco itself, which is an unlisted holding company comprised of Telefonica, Generali <GASI.MI, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca .

Telco holds 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia was not available for a comment. ($1 = 0.7665 euro) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor)