BRIEF-Ipsos FY revenue up 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros
* FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros ($1.88 billion)
MILAN Feb 8 Telecom Italia invested 4.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in Italy last year, its executive chairman Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday.
Bernabe made the statement in a speech to a parliamentary committee.
($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo)
* FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros ($1.88 billion)
* Nokia commences offer to purchase outstanding notes for up to USD 1.0 billion total consideration
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)