By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Feb 24 Telecom Italia has cut its dividend 25 percent, reversing its pledge for a 15 percent increase and echoing moves by peers, as it battles to cut over 30 billion euros ($41 billion) debt in the midst of an economic downturn.

Italy, whose economy has fallen into recession because of the sovereign debt crisis, was hit by credit rating cuts in 2012, making debt reduction even more urgent for Italy's largest telecom company to prevent a costly downgrade.

The Rome-based group on Friday cut its 2011 dividend to an overall sum of 900 million euros, and confirmed its target of reducing net debt to about 25 billion euros in 2013. It did not give a dividend per share figure.

"Such a dividend policy helps Telecom Italia stay on track with debt-cutting as outlined in its previous plan. Once this target is reached shareholder remuneration will start to grow again," executive chairman Franco Bernabe said.

Bernabe said in a conference call on Friday he was "quite confident" his group would keep its credit ratings target.

By 1100 GMT, Telecom Italia shares were up 5.7 percent to 0.858 euros, after earlier reaching 0.868 euros - their highest level in almost one month, outpacing a slight rise in the European telecoms sector.

An analyst said Telecom Italia's commitment to cut debt could reduce risks of a rating downgrade for Telecom Italia, whose ratings outlook is on watch negative. Traders said the dividend cut was anticipated.

Other European telecoms operators, such as France Telecom , Telekom Austria, and Telefonica, have recently scaled back dividend payouts to counter a negative mix of economic recession, competition and costly network upgrades in their mature home markets.

Spanish group Telefonica is struggling to convince investors that a December dividend cut was enough for it to meet a tough debt reduction plan as restructuring costs in its crisis-hit home market bite.

CALL CUTBACKS

The euro zone economy overall is heading into its second recession in just three years, the European Commission said on Thursday, warning the currency block has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt.

The downturn is hitting demand for telecommunication services, which usually track economic growth, as consumers trim back talk time and SMS traffic to keep bills down.

For Telecom Italia, declining revenues from mobile and fixed-line services to its Italian customers, however, were more than offset by expansion and double-digit percentage growth in Telecom Italia's South American operations.

In Italy in the fourth quarter, mobile revenue dropped 2.2 percent because of tough price competition, while fixed revenue fell 2.7 percent as broadband subscribers numbers actually shrunk for the second quarter in a row.

Cost cuts in Italy also helped.

Total core earnings rose 7.3 percent in 2011 to 12.25 billion euros and revenues rose 8.7 percent, both broadly in line with analyst expectations.

The worsening of Italy's debt woes has pushed Telecom Italia shares down about 21 percent in the last year to a level which some investors view as an entry point given the group's exposure to fast-growing Brazil and softened domestic mobile competition.

Bernabe said shareholder remuneration would return to growth when its debt reduction target is reached.

Telecom Italia said net debt would fall to 27.5 billion euros by the end of 2012 from 30.4 billion euros at end 2011, predicting for 2012 revenues and organic core earnings stable compared to last year.

($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter and Jodie Ginsberg)