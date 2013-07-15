MILAN, July 15 Italian phone company Telecom Italia has called an extraordinary board meeting in Rome on Monday afternoon, two sources close to the matter said without providing details.

The meeting comes after regulator AGCOM last week tentatively approved lower fees for rivals to use Telecom Italia's fixed-line network, sparking criticism from the former monopoly.

Telecom Italia has said the fee cut jeopardises the planned spin-off of its fixed-line access network and would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($144 million). It said its board would have to assess the implications of the measure for its network separation plans and investments.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment.

($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Louise Heavens)