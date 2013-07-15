ROME/MILAN, July 15 Italian phone company Telecom Italia could halt its plan to spin off its fixed-line network, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as a row over tariffs with the local regulator heats up.

A failure for the spin-off project would be another setback for Chairman Franco Bernabe's efforts to revive the debt-laden group, following the collapse earlier this month of tie-up talks with Hutchison Whampoa.

Last Thursday regulator AGCOM approved lower fees for rivals to rent space on Telecom Italia's fixed-line copper network, sparking criticism from the former monopoly and praise from competitors like mobile carrier Vodafone that does not own fixed lines.

Telecom Italia has said the fee cut jeopardises the planned spin-off of the network and would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($144 million).

Lower line rental charges would diminish the value of the Telecom Italia's fixed network, making the new company to be spun off potentially less attractive to outside investors. Italy's state-backed investment arm, the CDP, has been in talks with Telecom Italia for months over taking a stake in the network company.

Telecom Italia will hold an extraordinary board meeting in Rome in late afternoon to assess the situation.

"On the table are more options including a possible halt to the project," the source said.

Telecom Italia could not be reached for comment.

Telecom Italia's board approved in May a plan to separate fixed-line access assets into a new company, a move that could free up resources to cut its more than 28 billion euros of debt.

AGCOM plans to reduce the so-called LLU (local loop unbundling) fees by 6.5 percent to 8.68 euros ahead of a broader regulatory review for the three years to 2016.

The ruling will be reviewed by European authorities and AGCOM will take a final decision well before the end of 2013.

Shares in Telecom Italia closed up 0.1 percent at 0.503 euros.