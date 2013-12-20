Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 20 Investors with a combined 50.57 percent stake in Telecom Italia were present at a key shareholder meeting on Friday that will decide whether to oust the board, Chairman Aldo Minucci said as the meeting started.
The figure is preliminary and can be updated as more funds sign up.
The turnout level means Telecom Italia's controlling investor Telco - which has a 22.4 percent stake - will need the backing of other investors to fend off a proposal by rebel shareholders to remove the board.
To pass, the proposal needs a majority of 50 percent plus one vote of shareholders at the meeting. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)