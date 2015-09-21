ROME, Sept 21 Telecom Italia is open to all options regarding its Inwit tower unit, the chief executive of the Italian telecoms group said on Monday, adding there was "strong interest" for it but no offer on the table.

The future of Inwit will be discussed at a board meeting this week, CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"We built a company that is financially very light to keep our hands free and able to move in all directions," he said when asked about the possibility Inwit may be taken over.

Telecom Italia sold 40 percent of its phone masts unit in a bourse listing earlier this year.

Patuano said there had been no contacts with Spain's Cellnex over Inwit. Cellnex said last week it was not working on an offer to take over Inwit following reports the Spanish telecoms tower operator was interested in its Italian rival. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)