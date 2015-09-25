(Adds details on Inwit, investment plans)
MILAN, Sept 25 Telecom Italia on
Friday opened the way for the sale of its listed phone masts
group Inwit but also said it was not planning to sell
its Brazilian mobile network operator Tim Participacoes
.
The board of the Italian phone company has given a mandate
to the CEO to explore options to extract value from Inwit
, the company said in a statement.
Earlier this week Chief Executive Marco Patuano had said all
options were open regarding Inwit's future, signalling a change
of strategy and paving the way for a possible bid for it.
Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent of Inwit after listing
a 40 percent stake in June, had until then pointed at an active
role for its masts unit in its sector.
Spanish telecoms masts operator Cellnex and
Italian infrastructure fund F2i are interested in Inwit, several
sources had said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Telecom Italia said investments planned by Tim
Participacoes for the period 2015-2017, worth more than 14
billion real ($3.5 billion), were confirmed on Friday, adding
that it aimed to consolidate its long-term presence in the
country. The Italian company owns 67 percent of Tim
Participacoes.
($1 = 3.9688 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)