MILAN, April 1 Proxy adviser ISS said on Tuesday it recommended investors in Telecom Italia vote for the slate of board member candidates proposed by Italian asset management association Assogestioni at the shareholder meeting on April 16.

ISS also said in a report it thought shareholders should vote for either Giuseppe Recchi or Vito Gamberale as chairman of the group.

Telecom Italia's largest investor Telco said earlier this month it had proposed Recchi, current chairman of oil major Eni , as chairman of Italy's largest phone group.

Marco Fossati, Telecom's second-largest shareholder, has proposed as chairman Vito Gamberale, the head of infrastructure fund F2i and main shareholder of fibre optic group Metroweb. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes)