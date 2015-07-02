MILAN, July 2 U.S. investment bank JP Morgan
has a 7 percent stake in Telecom Italia as
part of a deal with Spain's Telefonica, according to a
filing by Italian market watchdog Consob.
Telefonica last year issued a 750-million-euro exchangeable
bond that converts into Telecom Italia shares and matures in
2017.
The Spanish group signed a total return equity swap deal
with JP Morgan that temporarily gives the U.S. investment bank
the stake in Telecom Italia.
In two years' time, Telefonica will be able to retrieve the
shares from JP Morgan and hand them over to the investors who
bought the exchangeable bond, the filing said.
