MILAN Feb 18 Telecom Italia said on Monday its board had agreed to start exclusive talks with Cairo Communication for the sale of TV unit La7.

In a statement, the Italian telecoms incumbent said the talks excluded a 51 percent stake held by La7 in MTV Italia.

La7 is owned by Telecom Italia Media which in turn is controlled by the telecoms group.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)