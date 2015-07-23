ROME, July 23 Italy's biggest phone operator Telecom Italia has told labour unions it plans 1,700 layoffs, a union source said on Thursday.

"They will announce 1,700 layoffs," the source, who was about to join a meeting with government and Telecom Italia representatives, told Reuters.

Telecom Italia has 66,000 employees, of which 53,000 in Italy.

