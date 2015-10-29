PARIS Oct 29 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has bought a minority stake in Telecom Italia via a personal investment company, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Niel bought about 6 percent through the investment company and a further 5 percent through derivatives, the news agency said.

A spokesman for Iliad said neither Iliad nor its subsidiaries held shares or voting rights in Telecom Italia, either directly or indirectly.

Niel and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Shares in Telecom Italia were trading 5.5 percent higher by 1107 GMT. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)