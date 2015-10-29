* Shares in Telecom Italia close up 8.7 pct
* Niel controls 11.2 pct of voting rights - filing
* Vivendi mulling response, may buy more shares - source
* Italy watchdog checking possible Vivendi-Niel link-source
* Niel does not own actual shares but rights to buy
them-source
(Adds comments from regulatory source, Telecom Italia CEO)
By Leila Abboud and Stefano Rebaudo
PARIS/MILAN, Oct 29 Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel
has become the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia
behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two
French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest
carrier.
Niel, the 48-year old founder of low-cost French mobile
operator Iliad, holds the equivalent of an 11.2 percent
voting stake in Telecom Italia, according to a regulatory
filing, bought through derivatives and options.
Niel's surprise arrival at Telecom Italia sent shares up as
much as 11 percent to highs not seen since mid-2008, before
paring back gains to close up 9 percent.
The move opens a new chapter at heavily indebted Telecom
Italia, which until earlier this year was controlled by Spain's
Telefonica and a group of Italian financial
institutions.
The company has been seen by bankers and sector executives
as a takeover target as telecoms consolidation picks up because
of its smaller size - it is present only in its home market and
Brazil - as well as the untapped potential of the Italian market
where it faces no competition from cable operators.
Vivendi, chaired by corporate raider Bollore, arrived in
Italy in May when it agreed to sell to Telefonica a Brazilian
broadband business and be paid partly with an 8.3 percent stake
in Telecom Italia.
Since then the European media company has added to its
position to hold 20.3 percent of the Italian incumbent.
It remains to be seen how Niel's investment will be received
by Rome, which has to date welcomed Vivendi's presence at
Telecom Italia. Bollore is well-known in Italian business and
political circles since he has been a long-time shareholder of
influential investment bank Mediobanca.
Niel may not be well known outside France but is a prominent
figure in European telecoms, known for cannily surfing a wave of
deregulation to build Iliad into a low-cost, high-tech mobile
and broadband operator now worth 11 billion euros.
Guy Peddy of Macquarie Research, who has a sell rating on
Telecom Italia, said it would be interesting to see how Vivendi
and Niel would handle being investors in the same company.
"We don't know whether they'll be working in concert or not,
whether it's opportunistic and what the underlying reason for it
is," he said.
"I don't see why they would work against one another since
they are acting as investors and their goal is to see their
share take value."
Italy's markets watchdog Consob is looking into whether Niel
and Vivendi are acting in concert, a source at the regulator
told Reuters, since if they had it could trigger a mandatory
takeover offer.
Under local rules, any shareholder with more than 25 percent
of the capital has to make a bid for whole company.
Niel has also bought mobile operations in Switzerland and
Monaco in recent years via his personal holding company. Based
on the market value at Wednesday's close, an 11.2 percent voting
stake in Telecom Italia is worth 2.4 billion euros.
For its part, Vivendi has said it intends to be a long-term
shareholder of Telecom Italia and sees the investment as a way
to get better distribution of its media and television content.
Under Bollore, the company has exited telecoms businesses and
sought to refocus on becoming a media powerhouse.
Vivendi could respond by buying additional shares in Telecom
Italia, said one person close to the matter, but has not yet
decided to do so. The person said Vivendi believes that it is
better positioned than Niel to work with Telecom Italia since
not only does it have deeper pockets to raise its stake, but it
can offer the telecoms group support in content and services,
which Niel cannot.
Niel and Vivendi declined to comment. Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said he had no contact with Niel and was
not aware of the investment before it was disclosed. "Personally
I don't believe they form a single front or there is any link
between them," Patuano told reporters.
A spokesman for Iliad said neither Iliad nor its
subsidiaries held shares or voting rights in Telecom Italia,
either directly or indirectly.
Bloomberg first reported Niel's investment in Telecom
Italia.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel, Alexandre Boksenbaum
Granier and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Andrew Callus, Jason
Neely and Adrian Croft)