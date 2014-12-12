* Possible Telecom Italia move for Oi not expected for some
months
* Telecom Italia wants 51 pct of Oi, eyes 9 bln euros of
synergies
By Danilo Masoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MILAN/SAO PAULO, Dec 12 Telecom Italia
has concluded it cannot make a move in the expected
consolidation of the Brazilian market, where it controls the
second biggest mobile operator, until the corporate turmoil
abates at prospective merger partner Oi, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
Oi also needs to cut its debt and costs before Telecom
Italia makes a move, one of the sources said.
The board of Telecom Italia last month asked CEO Marco
Patuano to examine the feasibility of a tie-up between its
majority-owned subsidiary TIM Participacoes SA and
Oi, without giving a deadline for reporting back.
Telecom Italia is aiming for 51 percent of the combined
entity, and documents reviewed by its board last month showed
potential synergies worth up to 9 billion euros ($11 billion).
A merger would also create the biggest telecoms player in
Latin America's largest market, with a current combined market
capitalisation of nearly $16 billion, as fixed and mobile
telecoms markets converge and competition grows more intense.
Accounting for a fifth of Telecom Italia's core profits, TIM
Participacoes (TIM Brasil) is the second largest mobile network
operator behind Telefonica's Vivo but lacks
a fixed line network. Telecom Italia lost out earlier this year
to Telefonica in the bidding to buy local broadband and pay-TV
operator GVT from Vivendi.
In targeting Oi instead, owner of the country's biggest
fixed line network but the smallest of the four mobile
operators, Telecom Italia is also attempting to turn the tables
after Oi revealed its plans to put together a break-up bid for
TIM Brasil with rivals Vivo and America Movil.
But Oi, struggling with over $17 billion of debt, has other
deals to do before that as it seeks to unwind its troubled
merger with Portugal Telecom by selling off the assets acquired,
a move which has now been challenged by billionaire Angolan
businesswoman Isabel dos Santos with her bid for Oi's key
shareholder Portugal Telecom SGPS.
Portugal Telecom SGPS announced on Friday it has called a
shareholder meeting for Jan. 12 to vote on whether to back Oi's
decision to sell the Portuguese domestic business PT Portugal to
telecoms group Altice for 7.4 billion euros.
"(Telecom Italia) is in no rush. They are testing the ground
and they will not make a rushed decision," one of the sources
said.
According to the source Telecom Italia has also said at
recent informal meetings with officials in Brazil that it was
now only likely to bid for Oi if the government gives assurance
over that Oi's operating permits are renewed and some costly
service obligations are removed.
However, the process of getting such assurances could in
itself take several months to complete, he said.
A second source said the feeling within Telecom Italia was
also that any move on Oi should also wait until Oi concludes a
plan to merge its two classes of stock into a single, common
share structure, which might not happen until the end of the
first quarter of 2015.
(1 euro = 3.2937 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
